Mrs. Sylvia Jan Waits Dean, 82, of Dacula went home to her savior on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton Campus. Graveside Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens in Rome, GA. Rev. Mike McGuire will officiate. Born on January 2, 1938 in Rome, GA she was the daughter of the late Lorinza Dow Waits and the late Grace Mildred Hartis Waits. She was a homemaker and a member of Heritage Hills Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Dean is preceded in death by her husband, Harry Stephen Dean; brothers, Roger Allen Waits, Sr. and Spencer Morgan Waits; nephew, Roger Allen "Dee" Waits, Jr. Mrs. Dean is survived by her daughters and sons in law, Lori and Bernie McClure of Dacula, Lisa and Marc Genovese of Dallas, GA, Stephanie and Frank Merkel of Prosper, TX; son, Allen Dean of Conyers; grandchildren, Cale McClure, Jana McClure, Matt Keown, Christian Dean, Frankie Merkel, Ashley Merkel, Mitchell Dean, Briona Dean, Raven Dean; great granddaughter, Nova Keown; brother in law and sister in law, Bill and Sandra Dean, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends whom she loved so much. Jan had a gentle spirit and a quick wit. She never met a stranger and loved making friends wherever she went. She was always up for an adventure and loved spending time with her family, wanting as many details about their lives as they would share. Her legacy of love will never be forgotten. Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, GA 30504 is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, makes this announcement for the family.
