Mrs. Lillian Mayes Dean, age 98 of Rockmart, passed away Saturday, July 17, 2021. Mrs. Dean was born April 7, 1923 in Camak, GA, daughter of the late Edward Mayes and Dixie Wade Mayes. She worked as a bookkeeper for Marquette Cement Company and the Polk County Tax Assessor's Office. The youngest of nine children, she is preceded in death by her parents and eight siblings. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Bill Dean. Survivors include son and daughter-in-law, Stephen and Julia Dean of Rockmart; daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Joe Abell of Athens; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Funeral services for Mrs. Dean will be held Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. at the First Baptist Church of Rockmart with Rev. David Taylor officiating. Interment services will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. Freeman Harris Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral arrangements for Mrs. Lillian Mayes Dean.