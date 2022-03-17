Mr. D. Jerome Dean, age 86, of Lindale, GA, passed away Friday morning, March 18, 2022, at his residence. Mr. Dean was born in Aragon, GA on May 11, 1935, son of the late Kenneth Dean and the late Thelma Scott Dean. He was also preceded in death by 2 brothers-in-law, Danny Drummond and L. P. Maynard. Mr. Dean was a veteran of the United States Navy, serving 4 years during the Korean War. Following his active duty, he served in the Naval Reserves for 8 years. He was employed with Georgia Power for many years. Prior to his retirement, he was employed with Redmond Regional Medical Center. He was a member of Rome Church of Christ. Survivors include his wife, Shirley Joyce Dean, Lindale; 3 daughters, Terri Chastain (Wayne), Belle Isle, FL, Lori Cabe (Mike), Silver Creek, and Amy Loveless, San Diego, CA; 6 grandchildren, Heather Bowman, Rome, Matt Bowman (Amber), Silver Creek, Natalie Bushey (Daniel), Jacksonville, AL, Anna Loveless, Lilburn, Ty Loveless (Lauren), Sugar Hill, and Justin Chastain, Belle Isle, FL; a sister, Arlette Drummond, Rome; a sister-in-law, Catherine Maynard; 9 great grandchildren, Rilie Bowman, Loralei and Allie Brown, Eva Cate and Madi Bushey, Isabella, Adeline, and Elliott Spears, and Macy Morris; nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 21, 2022, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. Minister Steve Rogers will officiate. Interment will follow in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens with the American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard presenting military honors. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Monday from 12 noon until the service hour. Pallbearers are requested to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Monday at 1:30pm and include: Ty Loveless, Matt Bowman, Mike Cabe, Daniel Bushey, Terry Maynard, and Perry Maynard. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
+1
+1
Trending Now
-
Adairsville man charged with killing his mother
-
Man sentenced to seven life terms in prison, 39 years on rape and child molestation charges
-
Kerry expansion at Rome facility a model of commitment and sustainability
-
Kemp signs mid-year state budget with tax refund, state employee raises
-
Pentagon says it will defend NATO territory after attack near Poland
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.