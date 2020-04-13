Ann Smith Hughes Day, age 84, of Rome, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at a local hospital. She was the wife of William Kenneth Day and mother of William Kenneth Day, Jr (Rusty). Ann was born November 7, 1935 in Highpoint, N.C. She was the daughter of the late Arthur James Red Hughes, a civil engineer and Division Engineer with the North Carolina Highway Commission, and Thelma Smith Hughes of Troy, N.C. She was a retired educator, having taught business education at Model, Armuchee, Breman, Black Mountain, N.C., Bryson City, N.C. and Sylva, N.C. for a total of 31 1/2 years. Ann was a graduate of Ashboro High School, Ashboro, N.C. She attended Peace College for two years, 1 year at the University of North Carolina and 3 years at Western Carolina University achieving a BA and MA degree in education. She attended West Georgia College achieving an Ed. S degree in business education. Ann was a volunteer at Floyd Hospital as a pink lady and operated the gift shop. She was a member of Second Avenue Baptist Church where for four years she served as the financial secretary. Up until recently, Ann was treasurer of the Rome-Floyd Retired Teachers Association. She was a member of the Alpha Delta Kappa Educational Sorority and many Bridge and Rook Clubs. Ann sang in the church choir, and she belonged to the First Thursday Senior Group at Second Avenue Baptist Church. Survivors include her husband of 51 1/2 years, Ken Day, and her son, Rusty Day; granddaughter's, Lexi Ann Day, Liz-beth Casteneda, Stephanie Casteneda; one grandson, Nourberto Casteneda; and daughter-in-law, Nora Day; great grandchildren, Are', Ben, and Michael Casteneda; step-brother and step-sister in Raliegh, N.C., Charles Barham and Harriet Best; four cousins in Troy, N.C., Len, Jessy, Arn and Blanche Capel; one niece, Mitzi Tumlin and two nephews, Steve and Mike Day of Trion, GA. Due to the Corona Virus, a formal service recognizing and honoring Ann will be scheduled at a later date. Daniel's Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
