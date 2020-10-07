Mr. Scottie Gerald Davis, age 76, of Rome, GA, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Mr. Davis was born in the Celanese community of Rome, GA on February 15, 1944, son of the late Rev. A. C. Davis and the late Nellie Sexton Davis. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Jean Herring, and by 4 brothers, Arnold, Ronnie, Max, and Early Davis. Mr. Davis was a veteran of the United States Army and served during the Vietnam War. Prior to his retirement, he was employed with BellSouth for 38 years. Mr. Davis was a faithful and active member of North Rome Church of God where he sang in the church choir and served on the Pastor's Council. Survivors include his wife, the former Frances Zacchilli, to whom he was married on January 23, 1993; 3 daughters, Lori Shore (Greg), Tammy Jacobs (Rick), and Jenny Casey, all of Rome; 5 grandchildren, Hannah Staton (Sam), Courtney Padgett (Brett), Taylor Jacobs (Hannah), Emily Mulkey (Daniel), and Kristen Casey; 1 great grandson on the way; his sister, Navaughnia Smith (Mike), Rome; nieces and nephews. Homegoing services will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at 2:30pm at North Rome Church of God with Pastor Terry Addis and his son-in-law, Pastor Rick Jacobs officiating. The American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard will present military honors. Private interment will follow later in Floyd Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at North Rome Church of God on Saturday from 1pm until 2:15pm. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Active and honorary pallbearers are requested to assemble at North Rome Church of God on Saturday at 2pm and are as follows: Active: Charles Willingham, Gary Daniels, Stephen Ballard, Danny Mulkey, Stephen Graves, and Edmund Dula. Honorary: Members of the North Rome Church of God Pastor's Council including Tim Burton, Bill McCain, Jim Marrs, Cody Crumley, Charles Elliott, Kevin Blythe, and W. C. Colburn. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to New Beginnings Outreach, P. O. Box 865, Rome, GA 30162-0865. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
