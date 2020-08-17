Robert (Bob) Graham Davis, 87, of Thomas Bluff Road, Rome GA died Sunday, August 2, 2020 at home surrounded by loved ones. Bob was born April 21, 1933 in Rome, GA. He attended Model School and Darlington Boys School. He received an athletic Scholarship to attend the University of GA, graduating in 1956. At UGA he was a star track and field athlete, coached by Forrest G. "Spec" Towns. He served in the US Army at Fort Jackson, Columbia, SC before joining Texaco, Inc. Retiring from Texaco in 1993 after a 35 year career. He and Norma returned to Thomas Bluff and built their dream home in 1998. Where they enjoyed many wonderful years together. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mrs. Norma G. Davis, (Dodd). His parents Mr. and Mrs. Raymond King Davis; two sisters and two brothers. Survivors include a son, Timothy O'Neal Davis of Rome; two daughters Naomi Theresa Weaver of Rome and Yvonne Era Shiffer of Shady Side, MD: two grandchildren, Grace Goswick Berkhoudt of Norfolk, VA and Jackson Gregory Shiffer of Shady Side, MD; and one great-grandchild, Lilliana Lucille Berkhoudt. Graveside services were held Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Rush Chapel UMC Cemetery, with the Rev. Nick Georgian officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Rush Chapel Cemetery Fund, 1225 Rush Chapel Road NE, Rome, GA 30161.