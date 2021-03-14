Mr. Raymond Hudson Davis, age 98, of Venice, Florida, formerly of Rome, passed away on Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Venice, Florida. Mr. Davis was born in Floyd County, Georgia on November 11, 1922, son of the late J. Hudson Davis and the late Cora Davis. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Sara Mathis Davis, by a special sister, Nita Hicks, and by three brothers, Courtney, Guy, and Roy Davis. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army serving as a MP during World War II. Prior to retirement, Mr. Davis worked for over 30 years at Georgia Kraft. Survivors include a daughter, Brenda Davis (Rick Earwood), Venice, FL; a niece, Rhonda Hicks Willis (Dan), Acworth; a nephew, Gary Davis, Rome; other nieces and nephews also survive. Private interment will be held at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family has requested no flowers. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.
