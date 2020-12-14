Mrs. Nancy Rayburn Davis, age 84, of Silver Creek, passed away on Monday, December 14, 2020, at a local hospital. Mrs. Davis was born in Gadsden, Alabama on January 8, 1936, daughter of the late Leon Rayburn and the late Viola Seibold Rayburn. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Louie Alfred Davis, Jr., on March 27, 2014. She grew up in Guntersville, Alabama where her parents owned a drug store. Mrs. Davis retired from Life of Georgia and then retired from the Floyd County Tag Office. She was a member of Second Avenue Baptist Church and DAR. Survivors include a son, Louie "Al" Davis, III (Donna), Silver Creek; a granddaughter, Anna Roberson (Keylan), Euharlee; a grandson, Joseph "Jay" Davis, Villa Rica. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at 3pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with Dr. Lamar Barden officiating. Interment will follow in Rome Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Saturday from 1 until 2:45pm. Social distancing measures will be followed, and masks are requested at both the visitation and the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Second Avenue Baptist Church, 823 E. Second Avenue, Rome, GA 30161. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
