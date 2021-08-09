Mr. Bill G. Davis, 96, of Cave Spring, died Monday morning, August 9, 2021. Mr. Davis was born in Armuchee, July 14, 1925, a son of the late William Hubbard Davis and the late Bessie Owens Davis. He was a graduate of Cave Spring School and the University of Georgia where he earned a Degree in Agriculture. Mr. Davis was a veteran of the U.S. Army Air Corp, having served as a Ball Turret Gunner for 33 missions on a B-17 stationed in Italy during WWII. He and his twin brother, Bob, served in the same bomber squadron, with Bob's plane being shot down and him being held as a POW. A lifelong member of and past Stewart of the Cave Spring United Methodist Church, Mr. Davis was also a 60 year member of the Mackey Lodge #120 F. & A. M., a former member of the Cave Spring Ruritan Club, a member of the Floyd County Cattleman's Association, a member of the National Association of Federal Retired Employees, and a former member and past president of the Cave Spring Square Dance Club. He was associated with the Cave Spring Post Office for 25 years prior to his retirement as a rural mail carrier, as well as running his cattle farm. Mr. Davis was a kind and loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his four sisters, Miss Lois Davis, Mrs. Eola Morgan, Mrs. Lucille Byars, and Mrs. Miriam Cox, and by his five brothers, Walter Davis, Rev. Paul Davis, Hugh Davis, James Davis and his twin brother, Bob Davis. Survivors include his wife of 63 years, the former Wilma Hester, to whom he was married July 5, 1958; one son, Roger Davis and his wife Crystal of Cave Spring, and one daughter, Mrs. Lisa Davis Messel and her husband George of Waco, Georgia. Six grandchildren, Rachel Davis-Spradlin, Amy Davis, Seth (Victoria) Davis, Tammy (Sam) Lee, Allison Lee and Raegan Messel; two great-grandchildren, Davis Spradlin and Aubrey Spradlin and a number of nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services for Mr. Davis will be held Thursday morning at 11:00 A.M. at the Cave Spring United Methodist Church with Rev. Keith Drew and Rev. Natalie Faulkner officiating, Interment will follow in the family lot of the Cave Spring Cemetery with the Honor Guard of the Shanklin-Attaway Post 5 of the American Legion providing military honors. Pallbearers will include Roger Davis, Sam Lee, D. J. Byram, and Seth Davis In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to the Cave Spring United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 305, Cave Spring, Ga. 30124 Mr. Davis will lie in state at the church Thursday from 10:00 A. M. until the funeral hour. Due to the resurgence of the Delta Variant, Covid precautions of masks and distancing are requested along with cards to express condolences. John House's Cave Spring Chapel
