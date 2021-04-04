Mrs. Margaret Wright Davis, age 75, of Rome, GA, passed away on Friday, April 2, 2021 at her home. Mrs. Davis was born in Bainbridge, GA on April 6, 1945, Daughter of the late Charlie Paul Wright Jr. and Margaret Missouri Wright. She started school in a 2 room school house, later graduating from Bainbridge High in 1963. Later she went on to Berry College, graduating 1969 with a degree in English. Most of her teaching years were spent in Floyd County and Rome City Schools. She retired in 1999 after 30 years of teaching. She is survived by her loving husband, Jimmy, of 49 years; Brother, Paul (Rita) and niece Ann; Sister in law, Patricia Spradley (Chip); Several nephews and nieces. A funeral service for Mrs. Davis will be conducted on April 7th, 2021 at 2pm in the Sanctuary of Garden Lakes Baptist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
