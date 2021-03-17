Mrs. Leota Rae Davis, age 83, of Rome passed away Tuesday March 16, 2021 at a local hospital. Leota was born on June 28, 1937 in Osage City, Kansas. She was the daughter of the late William E. Whalen and Dorothy Schissler. Mrs. Davis retired from Glenwood Primary, where she represented a true passion for a love for teaching and having an impact on children. Her hobbies were sewing, reading, watching "Dancing with the stars" with her late husband, Clyde, and staying up to date with all the community gossip with her friends. She loved her grandchildren, especially her great grandson who had her wrapped around his finger. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde R. Davis and her son Todd Davis. Survivors include her daughters: Tina (Ken) Bruce, Traci (David) Ray; grandchildren: Britney Maner, Katie Stanfield, Haley Ray, Bryce Ray; great grandson: Davis Maner; brothers: Pat (Gwen) Whalen, Steve (Madalaine) Davis. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to the hour of service Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome GA. 30165. Funeral services will be held at 12 noon at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Billy Murdock officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will be at the daughters residence (Tina) 163 Couey Circle Rome GA. 30161. Parnick Jenings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.