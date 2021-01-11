Mrs. Juanita Jones Davis, age 82, of Cedartown, GA, passed away Sunday, January 10, 2021, in a local hospital. Mrs. Davis was born in Polk County, GA on September 24, 1938, daughter of the late Albert Franklin Jones and the late Mildred Godwin Jones. She was also preceded in death by an infant son, Larry Carthel Davis, by a great grandchild, Ada Ryan Burk, by a sister, Jewell Sloman, and by a brother, Raydon Jones. Mrs. Davis was a graduate of Rockmart High School. She was a loving and dedicated Pastor's wife, mother, and friend to many in the communities that they served over their ministerial career. Mrs. Davis was a member of New Prospect Baptist Church in Rockmart. Survivors include her husband, Dr. Larry G. Davis, to whom she was married on June 8, 1956; 2 daughters, Kaye Davis Trovillion (Greg), Rockmart, and Traci Davis Hayes (Rodney), Rockmart; a son, Barry Davis (Penny), Cedartown; a brother, Jack Jones, Mableton; 7 grandchildren, Amy Dutton (Kevin), Jennifer Smith (Josh), Sean Sweeney, Ryan Burk (Taylor), Dylan Trovillion (Hallie Crete), Sarah Trovillion, and Allison Burk; 5 great grandchildren, Emma and Ivey Smith, Landon and Halie Dutton, and Aiden Burk; nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 15, 2021, at 3pm at New Prospect Baptist Church in Rockmart with her Pastor, the Rev. Jason Purser officiating. Interment will follow in Northview Cemetery in Cedartown. The family will receive friends at New Prospect Baptist Church on Friday from 1pm until the service hour. Social distancing guidelines will be followed at the visitation and the service and masks are requested by the family. Pallbearers will include the following gentlemen: Sean Sweeney, Dylan Trovillion, Ryan Burk, Kevin Dutton, Josh Smith, Greg Trovillion, and Rodney Hayes. The funeral service will be streamed live on the New Prospect Baptist Church Facebook page. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
