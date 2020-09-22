Funeral services for Mr. John H. Davis, age 95, of Cartersville, GA, and a former longtime resident of Rome, GA, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020, will be held this afternoon at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel of Salmon Funeral Home with Rev. Ron Marks officiating. The Shanklin-Attaway Post 5 of the American Legion will be conferring military rites. The Oostanaula Masonic Lodge #113 F&AM will administer Masonic rites. The staff of Salmon Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mr. John H. Davis.
Service information
Sep 24
Gathering of Family and Friends
Thursday, September 24, 2020
1:00PM-3:00PM
Salmon Funeral Home and Cremation Services
2516 New Calhoun Highway Northeast
Rome, GA 30161
Sep 24
Funeral Service
Thursday, September 24, 2020
3:00PM
Salmon Funeral Home and Cremation Services
2516 New Calhoun Highway Northeast
Rome, GA 30161
