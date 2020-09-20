Mr. John H. Davis, age 95, of Cartersville, GA, and a former longtime resident of Rome, GA, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020, in Cartersville. Mr. Davis was born in Gore, GA, on December 9, 1924, son of the late Glen and Cumi Davis. He had been a resident of Cartersville for the previous 16 years. At the age of 18, Mr. Davis served in the United States Army from 1943 until 1946 and participated in the Allied invasion of Italy in World War II. In 1949 he joined the Marine Reserve and served 18 months during the Korean War. He was awarded the Bronze Star Medal, ETO Victory Medal and World War II Victory Medal, Good Conduct Medal, EAME medal with 3 Bronze Stars, American Theater Ribbon with 2 Stars and Meritorious Achievement Against the Enemy Medal. He was a member of the American Legion Post #52, the Oostanaula Masonic Lodge #113 F&AM, and the Marine Corps League Detachment #1020. Mr. Davis served a total of 34 years in Law Enforcement, beginning his career in Floyd County in 1962 and was a Deputy for 10 years. His last 7 years of his Floyd County was as Chief Deputy. When he retired, he worked as the Chief od Security at Northwest Georgia Regional Hospital and Gordon Sheriff's Department as a Courthouse bailiff for 5 years. Mr. was preceded in death on July 18, 2009, by his wife, Jewell Haralson Davis, whom he married November 9, 1945. They both were charter members of Garden Lakes Baptist Church. Mr. Davis had a great sense of humor, loved reading his Bible and was a man who truly loved his family and friends. Also preceding him in death were three brothers, Lawrence Davis, Jimmy Davis and Willie Davis, a sister, Annie Laura Dobson and a niece Betty Gravitt. Mr. Davis is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Glenda and Ronnie Evans of White, GA; two grandchildren, Amy Pinnow and her husband, Nick, of Canton, GA, and Doug Evans and his wife, Stacey, of Dallas, GA. Five great-grandchildren also survive as well as Dennis Graham, Robert Graham and Willene Squires. Funeral services will be held Thursday afternoon, September 24, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel of Salmon Funeral Home with Rev. Ron Marks officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with Shanklin-Attaway Post 5 of the American Legion conferring military rites. Active pallbearers will include member of the Marine Corps League of Rome. The staff of Salmon Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mr. John H. Davis.
