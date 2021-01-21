Dr. Larry Gene Davis, age 84, of Cedartown, GA, passed away on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at his residence. Dr. Davis was born in Polk County, GA on March 14, 1936, son of the late James Owen Davis, Sr. and the late Vera Pauline Rudeseal Davis. He was also preceded in death by his wife of over 64 years, Juanita Jones Davis, by an infant son, Larry Carthel Davis, by a great granddaughter, Ada Ryan Burk, by a sister, Jennie Ruth Davis Robinson, by a brother, Sherman Davis, and by a special aunt, Myrt Rudeseal. Brother Larry, as he was affectionately known by many of us, received his calling to ministry at the age of 17. Following his ordination at Wimberly Hill Baptist Church in Cedartown, Brother Larry accepted his first Pastoral appointment at Dugdown Baptist Church in Haralson County. Over the years, he served as Pastor at Wimberly Hill Baptist Church in Cedartown, Fairview Baptist Church in Rockmart twice, East Rome Baptist Church twice, Mt Carmel Baptist Church in Ft. Payne, AL twice, and White Oak Springs Baptist Church in Dallas. He also served at Ridgeway Baptist Church in Lafayette, Piney Grove Baptist Church in Acworth, and New Prospect Baptist Church in Rockmart, prior to his retirement. After an undergraduate degree from Covenant College, Dr. Davis received his Doctoral degree from Liberty University. Dr. Davis served as After-Care Minister for Henderson & Sons Funeral Homes for several years prior to his retirement. He was a member of New Prospect Baptist Church in Rockmart. Survivors include his 2 daughters, Kaye Davis Trovillion (Greg), Rockmart, and Traci Davis Hayes (Rodney), Rockmart; his son, Barry Davis (Penny), Cedartown; 7 grandchildren, Amy Dutton (Kevin), Jennifer Smith (Josh), Sean Sweeney, Ryan Burk (Taylor), Dylan Trovillion (Hallie Crete), Sarah Trovillion, and Allison Burk; 5 great grandchildren, Emma and Ivey Smith, Landon and Halie Dutton, and Aiden Burk; 2 sisters, Annie Lee Davis Cauthen, Cedartown, and Elaine Davis Henderson, Acworth; a brother, Rev. James Owen "Bud" Davis, Jr., Cedartown; nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, January 24, 2021, at 3pm at New Prospect Baptist Church in Rockmart, GA with his Pastor, the Rev. Jason Purser officiating. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Private interment will follow in Northview Cemetery, Cedartown. The family will receive friends at New Prospect Baptist Church on Sunday from 1pm until the service hour. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Pallbearers will include the following gentlemen: Sean Sweeney, Dylan Trovillion, Ryan Burk, Kevin Dutton, Josh Smith, Greg Trovillion, Landon Dutton, and Rodney Hayes. Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to Mission:Dignity at missiondignity.org. The family extends a special thanks to Regency Hospice, especially to their nurse, Jessica Herndon, for their ministry during this difficult time. The funeral service will be streamed live on the New Prospect Baptist Church Facebook page. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
