Mrs. Anne Walden Davis, age 86, of Silver Creek, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at a local hospital. A celebration of Mrs. Davis' life will be held on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at 3pm at First Baptist Church of Lindale. Her Pastor, the Rev. Eric Whelchel will officiate with her grandson, Hunter Treglown, delivering a eulogy. The family will receive friends at First Baptist Church of Lindale on Sunday, August 30, 2020, from 2pm until the service hour. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Lindale, Lottie Moon Offering, P. O. Box 26, Lindale, GA 30147. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.