Mrs. Anne Walden Davis, age 86, of Silver Creek, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at a local hospital. Mrs. Davis was born at home, 501 South Church Street, Dublin, Georgia on February 28, 1934, daughter of the late Henry L. Walden and the late Doris O'Neal Walden. She graduated form Dublin High School and Mercer University. She worked for many years as a teacher first in Dublin, Georgia and after moving to Rome, Ga in 1976 as a Hospital/Homebound Teacher for the Floyd County Board of Education until her retirement. She was an active member of Lindale First Baptist Church where she had served as a Sunday School teacher and was active in Vacation Bible School. She also volunteered with the Floyd Baptist Center. Survivors include her husband, Thomas W. "Jeff" Davis; two sons, Jeffrey Davis (Melody), Daytona Beach, FL, and Hank Davis, Athens; a daughter, Dori Treglown (Brad), Silver Creek; three grandchildren, Amanda Blumberg (Bob), Hunter Treglown (Laney), and Kailey Treglown. In accordance with her wishes, Mrs. Davis will be cremated. A memorial service will be held at Lindale First Baptist Church at a later date. Interment will follow the memorial service at Floyd Memory Gardens. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.
