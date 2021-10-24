Dr. Gene Grant Davidson, age 79, of Rome, passed away on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at a local hospital. Dr. Davidson was born in Ashland, Kentucky on April 27, 1942, son of the late Gene Raymond Davidson and the late Lena Virginia Davidson. He received his Bachelor of Science degree from Roanoke College on August 17, 1963, and later received his Doctor of Medicine degree from Medical College of Virginia on June 3, 1967, where he was a member of the Theta Eta chapter of Phi Chi Medical Fraternity. Dr. Davidson completed his residency at Chelsea Naval Hospital in Massachusetts. He went before the State Board of Medical Examiners of Virginia for medicine and surgery on June 23, 1967. Dr. Davidson served an internship at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Ohio from July 1, 1967 - June 30, 1968. He received a Certificate of Residency from the United States Navy for his service as a Lt. Commander, Medical Corps, for his service during the Vietnam War in the United States Naval Reserve Internal Medicine from August 3, 1970 - August 2, 1973. During his service in Vietnam, he served with the U. S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery in the Tropics from Sept. 29, 1972 - Nov. 10, 1972. He also served as Lt. Commander on the hospital ship U. S. S. Sanctuary. Dr. Davidson received his license to practice medicine and surgery in Georgia from the Georgia State Board on June 13, 1974. He started his private practice at Northwest Georgia Internal Medicine in Rome, Georgia in 1974, and served the Rome area until he retired in the early 2000's. He kept his medical license current until 2017. Dr. Davidson was recognized as "Teacher of the Year" by the Physician Assistant Program of Emory University School of Medicine on December 11, 1998. He held an Honorary Medical Staff membership at Floyd Medical Center from 1974-1999. Dr. Davidson was a Founding Director of Greater Rome Bank, now Greater Community Bank, where he continued to serve as an Emeritus Director. He also served on the board for the American National Diabetes Association. He was a member of Cornerstone Church. Survivors include his wife, Sherry Bauhofer Davidson, to whom he was married on July 5, 1980; his children, Gene Grant Davidson, Jr. (Irina), Tampa, FL, Hans Bauhofer Davidson, Rome, GA, Catherine Collins Katterfield (Craig), Milton, GA, and Virginia Lauren Daugherty (Craig), Ft. Huachuca, AZ; his grandchildren, Carter Katterfield, Grant Katterfield, Lucianna Davidson, and Valeriya Davidson; a brother, Greg Davidson (Donna), Rome, GA; a sister, Polly Ann Crouch, Chesterville, VA; nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Friday, October 29, 2021, at 3pm at Cornerstone Church with the Rev. Jody Hagerty officiating, Mr. Tom Caldwell delivering the eulogy, and others sharing. The American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard will present military honors. The family will receive friends at Cornerstone Church on Friday from 1pm until the service hour. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the American Diabetes Association or to Cornerstone Church, 324 Mathis Drive, Rome, GA 30165. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.
