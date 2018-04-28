David Quenton Watson, age 71, of Rome, passed away Thursday, April 26, 2018, at his residence.
David was born May 13, 1946, in Dawson County, a son of the late Earnest Watson, and Stellar Reed Watson. He was retired from the Quality Matts Carpets. David was a veteran of the United States Army. He was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Jackson Watson, Sr. and a sister, Katherine Ruth Watson Simpson.
Survivors include, his wife, Glenda Freeman Miles Watson, sons, Tony Ray (Linda) Miles, Steven Lewis (Jeannie) Miles, Terry Glenn (Angie) Miles, daughters, Rhonda (Tim) Watson Sosebee, Linda Gail Smith, Sherry Lynn (Phillip) Smith, Darlene Patrick, brothers, Daniel Emerson (Bonnie) Watson, sisters, Earnestine (Norman) Shaw, Josephine Smith, Estaline Watson-Pledger, 18 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Monday, April 30, 2018, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside and Interment services will be held at 4:30 p.m. Monday at Hipps Chapel Methodist Church Cemetery, in Blue Ridge, Ga. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Sunday, April 29, 2018, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. 30165.
Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.