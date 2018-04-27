David Quenton Watson, age 71, of Rome, passed away Thursday, April 26, 2018, at his residence.
Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, April 30, 2018, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside and interment services will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Monday at Hipps Chapel Methodist Church Cemetery in Blue Ridge, Ga. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Sunday, April 29, 2018, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga. 30165.
A complete obituary will follow in Sunday's edition of the Rome News-Tribune.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.