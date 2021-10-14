Edward William (Bill) Darby, age 53, of Rome, died Wednesday, October 13, 2021, following a fall at his residence. Bill was born on September 1, 1968, the only son of the late Charles E. and Rosalyn Ashcraft Darby. He was a 1986 graduate of Pepperell High School and went on to earn two degrees from Georgia Tech, the first in industrial management and the second in mechanical engineering, a field in which he worked for many years. Before the health problems that troubled him in the last 10 years of his life, Bill enjoyed an active lifestyle, including kayaking and especially mountain biking. He completed an Ironman 70.3 (a half Ironman) in New Orleans. He was a volunteer member of the Red Bank Fire Department near Chattanooga for several years. He also had served as a volunteer at the Tennessee Aquarium, where he worked with the penguin exhibit and was a scuba diver for maintenance of the tanks and educational programs. Surviving are his sisters, Jane Darby Studard of Rome and Betty Darby of Savannah; a lifelong friend he regarded as a brother, Tim Groves of Rome; a nephew, Walt Studard (Anna) of Milton and a great-niece. A memorial service will be held on Monday, October 18, 2021, at 3pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. The Rev. Jerry Brooks will officiate with his sister, Jane Studard, delivering the eulogy. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Monday from 1pm until the service hour. For those wishing to make a memorial donation, the family suggests the Tennessee Aquarium, C/O Mary Anne Williams, P. O. Box 11048, Chattanooga, TN 37401-2048. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
