Louise Giano D'Ambrosio, 99, passed away peacefully Friday, May 29, 2020, from natural causes following a prolonged illness. She was born on February 17, 1921 in Naples, Italy to the late Michel and Lucy Giano. She immigrated to the United States in 1923 with her parents and landed at Ellis Island. She and her family moved to Tudor Village, Queens, NY, where she resided for 85 years. She graduated from Jamaica High School with a certification in nursing. Louise married her husband, Constantine "Tondy" D'Ambrosio, on April 22, 1944. They were devoted to each other for 50 years. She was preceded in death by her late husband, "Tondy"; her son, Joseph; her brother, John; and her granddaughter-in-law, Vanessa D'Ambrosio. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Art and Ginny D'Ambrosio; her daughter-in-law, Angela D'Ambrosio; her sisters, Connie Capiello and Josephine Furino. She is also survived by her grandson, Christopher D'Ambrosio and her great grandchildren, Isabella, Christopher, Jr. and Joseph. Louise was a member of The Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, Ozone Park, for 90 years and joined St. Mary's Catholic Church upon moving to Rome. At Nativity, she was a member of the Rosary Society, holding officer positions well into her eighties. She was president of the Catholic War Vets Auxillary Post for over 20 years. She was a charter member of the Columbiettes. She volunteered raising money for the Palatine and Ursaline nuns. She was a member of the choir for many years. Mrs. D'Ambrosio was a lifelong volunteer and activist. She began her involvement as an Air Raid Patrol Warden during World War II, making sure Tudor Village did not light up for the Germans. She was PTA president at PS 63 most of the years her sons were in school. She volunteered to read to the veterans at St. Albans VA Hospital and prepared hundreds of sandwiches over the years for the vets. She worked at the polls for NYC Board of Elections until she was 90 and was active in politics. Louise received both the Community Activist Award for Queens County in recognition of her service to the community and the St. Angela Merici Award for her dedication to the Ursaline Sisters of Tildonk in 2007. Louise loved to travel, going on every trip Nativity sponsored, be it to Canada, Hawaii, Italy or Atlantic City. She chronicled her trips with rolls of film and multiple copies. Many remember her spirit and dedication to Nativity Church. On Sunday, she could be found in the front row with shoes, hat and gloves to match her dress and singing and praying loudly. While our family is very sad that we can't celebrate her life at this time, we are forever grateful for such a well-lived life and our opportunity to love her all these years. A Memorial service will be held at a later date at St. Mary's Catholic Church. The family wants to express their gratitude to the entire Winthrop Manor family who so lovingly cared for Louise, "Mama D". Burial will be held at St. John's Cemetery, Queens, NY. In lieu of flowers, you can remember her life with a contribution to St. Mary's School. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, makes this announcement for the family.