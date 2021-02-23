Mrs. Bobbie Jo McBurnett Dalrymple, age 82 of Rome passed away Sunday February 21, 2021 in a local hospital. Mrs. Dalrymple was born June 3, 1938, in Cherokee County, Alabama, a daughter of the late Vester William McBurnett, and Lavada McBurnett. She was a member of Hollywood Baptist Church. She loved planting flowers and raising rose bushes she also loved to play rummy, fishing, watching old westerns of tv and country music. Mrs. Dalrymple was preceded in death by her husband James Irvin Dalrymple, daughters, Martha Ann Fricks, Victoria Jean Pegg, Brothers, Edward William McBurnett, Thomas Vester McBurnett, sisters, Betty Ann Wallace, and Ruby Lee Martin. Survivors include her children, Dennis (Norris Dean) Callahan, Larry (Gertie Bradley) Dalrymple, James (Bedelia) Callahan, Kathie (James) Underwood, special granddaughter, Amanda Fricks, brother, James (Linda Jean) McBurnett, 9 grandchildren, several great grandchildren and great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews also suvive. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Friday February 26, 2021 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Kent Thomas, officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12:00 P.M. until the service hour at the funeral home. Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. 30165 has charge of arrangements.