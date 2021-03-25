Johnnie Mae Smith Curry, 86, of Marietta, GA passed away on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 in Dallas, GA. A private graveside service will be held for Johnnie on March 29. A celebration of life will take place at Berry College, Rome, GA. at a later date. Johnnie is survived by her children and grandchildren, Angie Curry of Dandridge, TN., Jeff Curry of John's Creek, GA. and his daughters Olivia and Elizabeth, and Richard Curry of Marietta, GA. and his daughters Katie and Kirsten. She is also survived by her siblings Birdie Inglett of Rome, GA., Irene Pressley of Dallas, GA. and Eddie Smith of Calhoun, GA. In addition, she is survived by many nieces and nephews and other family members too numerous to detail. Rest assured she loved her family more than anything in life. As all who knew Johnnie can attest, she was an incredibly loving and sweet person with a deep love of family; teaching; travel; cooking, baking (including her highly prized German Chocolate cake), and entertaining; and anything to do with Berry College and anyone she ever met there. Her favorite place was Berry College during Alumni Work Week and being with all her family and friends there. In lieu of flowers, the family request any donations be made to the Endowed Work Week Service Award scholarship at Berry College, 2277 Martha Berry Hwy NW, Mt. Berry, GA 30149. Arrangements made under the caring guidance of Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home and Crematory Macland Chapel in Powder Springs (770)943-1511) www.mayeswarddobbins.com.