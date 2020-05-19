Mr. John Denny Cummings, age 79, of Rome, GA, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020, at his residence. Mr. Cummings was born in Charleston, SC on August 14, 1940, son of the late Denny Gabriel Cummings and the late Louisa Allen Townes Cummings. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a sister, Mary Cummings Swinford. Mr. Cummings was the owner and long-time operator of "Easy Living Yamaha, Polaris and Can-Am" in Rome. He was a life-time member of the American Motorcyclists Association, a band booster for Armuchee High School, Past-President of the Armuchee Athletic Booster Club, and was a generous donor and supporter of many charities in Rome and Floyd County including Hospitality House for Women, Junior Service League, Rome Shrine Club, Boys & Girls Club of Rome, and the Open Door Home. Survivors include his loving wife, Anita Jo Cummings, Rome, to whom he was married on June 11, 1983; a daughter, Kathryn Hogan (John), Alpharetta; 5 sons, Denny Cummings (Leah Holder), Rome, Robert Cummings (April), Rome, Adrian Willis (Cindy), Rome, Zack Cummings (Paula), Cohutta, and John Cummings (Monica), Cumming; 8 grandchildren, Walker Cummings, Drew Cummings, Torrey Cummings, Jake Cummings, Jack Willis, John Cummings, Jr., Luke Cummings, and Charlotte Hogan; he is also survived by his life-long best friend, Robert L. (Bob) Moore, Jr. In accordance with Mr. Cummings' wishes, he will be cremated. A memorial service will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, Mr. Cummings' family requests your consideration of a charitable donation to any of the aforementioned organizations that were so dear to his heart. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of arrangements.