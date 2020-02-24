Mrs. Shirley Reddish Culberson, age 69, of Griffin, Georgia passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Mrs. Culberson was born in Rome, Georgia on July 7, 1950. She is preceded in death by her parents Glenn E. Reddish and Annie Ruth Lindsey Reddish; grandparents Lela and John Lindsey; and nephew Vernon Reddish. She was a member of Oak Hill Baptist Church, and a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America. Survivors include her husband of 45 years, Jim Culberson; son JD "Jay" and his wife Jennifer Culberson; grandchildren Madisyn Culberson, Makenzie Culberson, Skylar Kempson, and Larry "Joe" Simmons; brother, Bobby Reddish; several nieces and nephews; and special friends Peggy Jones, Glenda Henley, Shelly Kurcher, Toni Gibson and Althea Nance. A visitation will be on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Conner-Westbury Funeral Home. A funeral service will be Friday, February 28, 2020 at 2:00 pm in the Chapel. Revered John Nance will officiate. Interment will be on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 1:00 pm in Oak Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Oak Hill Baptist Church, Mt. Zion United Methodist church or the American Diabetes. Please join the family and friends in honoring the life of Shirley Reddish Culberson by visiting www.conner-westburyfuneralhome.com to post your tributes and memories.