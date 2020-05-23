Mrs. Joyce Elaine Lacey Culberson, age 86, of Adairsville, went to be with her Lord and Savior Saturday morning, May 23, 2020. Survivors include her loving husband of 67 years, Earl Culberson; son, Rusty and Theresa Culberson; grandchildren, Ami and Ty Jones and Sarah and Glenn Mitchell; great-granddaughter, Piper Jones; and several nieces and nephews. Private memorial service will be held Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at 2:00 PM from the chapel of Barton Funeral Home with Rev. Bob Skelton and Rev. Eric Sorrell officiating. Interment will follow in Eastview Cemetery, Adairsville. Members of the Adairsville Lions Club will serve as honorary pallbearers. A celebration of Joyce's life will be held at a later date. Sign the guestbook and leave online condolences at www.BartonFuneralHome.net R. Dudley Barton & Son Funeral Home, Adairsville, is in charge of the funeral arrangements for Mrs. Joyce Elaine Lacey Culberson.
