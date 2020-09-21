Mr. Larry Allen Crow, age 72, of Rome, GA, passed away Monday morning, September 21, 2020. Mr. Crow was born in Riverside, CA, on June 18, 1948, son of the late Robert Henry Crow, Sr., and Georgene Jones Crow. He had been a resident of Rome and Floyd County the greater part of his life and was a veteran of the United States Army, having served in the Vietnam War. Mr. Crow was a member of the Industrial Allied Workers Union Local #48 where he was an industrial insulation installer. He loved all kinds of carpentry work and enjoyed watching television. Mr. Crow is survived by his loving wife, Joann Umphrey Crow. Other relatives and friends also survive. Graveside and interments services for Mr. Crow will be held on Thursday morning, September 24, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with Chaplain Marvin Richardson officiating. The Shanklin-Attaway Post 5 of the American Legion will confer military honors. The staff of Salmon Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Larry Allen Crow.
