Helen Marie Lindsey Cromer, age 79, of Silver Creek passed away Thursday February 18, 2021 at a local hospital following a short illness. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday February 22, 2021 at Gethsemane Baptist Church, 1377 Chulio Road Rome GA. 30161. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at her daughter's residence, 1130 Dunn Road Silver Creek GA. 30173 from Sunday February 21, 2021 until service hour. A complete obituary will be published at www.goodshepherdfh.net Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.