Mr. James Hammond Crider, Jr., age 84, of Rome, GA, passed away on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Crider was born in Floyd County, GA on August 1, 1937, the son of the late James Hammond Crider, Sr. and the late Lois Louise Owens Crider. He graduated from Coosa High School. He was the founder of Crider Plumbing and worked tirelessly to make it a successful business. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Kent Hammond Crider, and by his siblings, Jean Keener, Barbara Hall, and Jerry Crider. He is survived by his wife, Brenda Cartlidge Crider; his children, Karen Crider Burton, Kristopher Lawrence Crider, and Karri Crider Terhune, and her husband, Jeff Terhune; his grandchildren, Brian Hammond Stahl, Ansley Brooke Terhune, Wyatt Kristopher Crider, Garrett Michael Burton and Jared Kent Terhune; his brothers, Neal Crider and Larry Crider; several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at 2:30 pm at the Oaknoll Memorial Gardens Gazebo with the Rev. Ronnie Newberry officiating. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, on Saturday, October 16, 2021, from 12:30 pm until 2:00 pm. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.