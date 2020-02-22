Rona Freeman Crawford, age 62, passed away at a local hospital Friday, February 21, 2020. The family will receive friends Monday, February 24, 2020 at Daniel's Funeral Home from 4 to 5:00 P.M. with a memorial service following visitation at 5 in the chapel of Daniel's. A complete obituary will follow at a later date on our website at www.daniels-funeralhome.com. Daniel's Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
