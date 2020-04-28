Mr. David Lamar Craft, age 76 of Westwood Cir. Rome, died after a brief illness Saturday, April 25th at his residence. Mr. Craft was born June 29, 1943 in Columbus GA son of the late Thomas Milton Craft and Ivie Motes Craft. Until his retirement Mr. Craft had been employed with Abbott Labs as a pediatric pharmaceutical sales representative. He enjoyed his work and the relationships formed with the medical community throughout Floyd County and Northwest Georgia. Mr. Craft was a graduate of Auburn University and a staunch Auburn football fan until the end. He was also an avid supporter of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra and, in his younger years, enjoyed attending the classical music concerts. Survivors include: his daughter and son-in-law, Julie Craft Schoen (Mark), Berlin, Germany, granddaughters, Evelyn and Harper Schoen, Berlin, Germany and sisters, Joyce Dowis, Athens, Georgia and Sue Freeman, Gainesville, GA. A number of nieces and nephews also survive. Mr. Craft was cremated, and a private memorial service will be held at a later date. The family respectfully asks in lieu of flowers that memorial contributions be made to the Auburn University General Scholarship Fund at https://auburngiving.org/ . The staff at Salmon Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mr. David Lamar Craft.
To plant a tree in memory of David Craft as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.