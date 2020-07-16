Walter Brendel Cox, 75, passed away early morning July 10, 2020, in Richmond, VA following an extended illness. Brendel, as his family called him, lived all of his childhood in Rome, GA, graduating from West Rome High School in 1962 and Berry College in 1966 with a B.S. in Biology. Brendel received a full sports scholarship to Berry College where he played baseball, basketball, and track. He was an avid Atlanta Braves, Atlanta Falcons, and UGA football fan ("How 'Bout Them DAWGS!"). Brendel was very proud of his Native American heritage learning the culture, attending pow wows, and collecting arrowheads and other artifacts. Brendel spent four years serving as an Operating Room Specialist in the Air Force, while stationed at Keesler AFB in Biloxi, MS. Later, he traveled the east coast states teaching high school or managing hospital environmental service staff. Brendel was preceded in death by his parents, Cordia Smith Cox and William Hughes Cox, and brothers, William Thomas "Tommy" Cox and Ray Kenneth Cox. Survivors include his wife, Kay Frances Lee Cox; daughter, Elizabeth Cox; step-daughter, Cynthia Cowan (Ray); grandchildren, Alex, Brenndan, and Kayse; great granddaughter, Sawyer; sister-in-law, Diane Cox; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org).
To plant a tree in memory of Walter Cox as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.