Mr. Frank Loyd Cowan, age 76, of Silver Creek, GA, passed away peacefully, and entered his eternal home, Saturday, January 22, 2022, in a local hospital Frank was born in Rome, GA on June 10, 1945, son of the late B. L. Cowan and the late Margie Bell Wilson Cowan. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a daughter, Susan Christy Cundiff, and by 3 sisters. Frank was a Vietnam War veteran and served our country in the United States Army, in the "Hell on Wheels' unit and the 1st Calvary Division. He earned a Purple Heart and 2 Bronze Stars. Frank was a Truck Driver for 40 years, retiring from Hat D. Transport Company. He enjoyed reading, camping, his pot of coffee, and his dog, Scruffy. Frank was an avid storyteller to anyone that would listen. Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Ellen Elizabeth Lindsey Cowan; his daughters, Cynthia Gail Balliew (Lamar), Rome, Shelly Denise Davenport (Ronnie), Rome, and Stacey Murphy, Rome; his son, Stephen Michael Cowan, Rome; 17 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at 2:00 pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. Interment will be held on Monday, February 7 , 2022 at 10:30am at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA with the American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard presenting military honors. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Thursday from 12:00 until the service time. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge or the arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Frank Cowan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.