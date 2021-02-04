Mr. Bradley Coleman "Cole" Couey, age 18, of Kingston, GA, passed away Sunday, January 31, 2021, from injuries received in an automobile accident earlier. Cole was born in Rome, GA on April 14, 2002, son of Bradley Hardin Couey and Brandi Love Couey. Cole was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Pamela Canada Money, and by his paternal grandfather, Robert Lawayne Couey. Cole was educated in the Floyd County School System in the Model School district from Pre-K. He was a 2020 graduate of Model High School and was awarded the designation of "Mr. Model High School" his senior year. He excelled in football, basketball, track, and soccer while at Model. Cole was a freshman at Georgia Southern University and was a proud member of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Rome and was a 2019 graduate of High School Leadership Rome. Survivors include his parents, Brandi and Brad Couey; his sister, Annie Love Couey; his paternal grandmother, Nancy Couey, Rome; his maternal grandfather, Joe Money, Rome; his girlfriend, Annabelle Roberts, Moultrie, GA; aunts, uncles, and cousins. A celebration of Cole's life will be held on Saturday, February 13, 2021, at 3pm at the Taylor Estate in Rome. The Rev. Jason Stockton will officiate with remarks from the Rev. Matt Green, the Rev. Sonny Walker, the Rev. Brad Roberts, and Coach Jacob Travis. Several of Cole's friends will also share. The family will receive friends at the Taylor Estate on Saturday beginning at 12 noon. Social distancing guidelines will be followed, masks are requested, and carpooling is requested. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Cole Couey ATO Love & Respect Scholarship Fund at any area Greater Community Bank location. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
+1