Mr. Donald Clay "Buddy" Couch, Jr., age 45, of Silver Creek, GA, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Mr. Couch was born in Rome, GA on May 21, 1974, son of the former Sandra Justice and Donald Clay Couch, Sr. He was a 1992 graduate of Pepperell High School in Lindale. Buddy was employed as an Area Service Engineer with Amada America. He was a soccer coach in the Y. M. C. A. leagues and was an avid videographer and photographer. He was of the Baptist faith. Survivors include his wife, the former Georgia-Anna Goss, to whom he was married on April 19, 1997; a daughter, Emma Elizabeth Couch; his parents, Sandra and Buddy Couch, Sr., Silver Creek; 2 sisters, Pam Ingram (Doug), Summerville, and Stacy Cordes (David), Silver Creek; nieces and nephews. Mr. Couch will lie in state at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Sunday from 4 until 7pm. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Private graveside services will be held in Floyd Memory Gardens with the Rev. Joey Motes officiating. Pallbearers will include David Cordes, Andy Goss, Grayson Goss, Ricky Pope, Randy Salmon, Randy Boatner, Scott Akemon, and Roger Hartman. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
