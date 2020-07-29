Mr. James Wiley Cothran Jr., age 78, of Rome, GA, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at a local hospital. James was born in Avon Park, Florida on March 8, 1942, son of the late Lucile Cothran Stone and the late James Wiley Cothran Sr. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his step-daughter, Stacey Cordle. Mr. Cothran was a member of New Antioch Baptist Church. He served our county in the United States Air Force. Prior to his retirement, he was employed in the test department at General Electric. Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Linda Lee Spurgeon Cothran; sons, Jamie Cothran (Candace), Greg Cothran (Melissa), Larry Cothran, Scott Cordle (Miranda), and Tracey Cordle (Lisa); his sister, Judy Laycock (Don); 11 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, several nieces and nephews. In accordance with the family's wishes, all services will be private. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
