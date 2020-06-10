Mr. Willis E. Cosper, 79, of Summerville, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Mr. Cosper was born in Hogansville, son of William Alton and Clara Caldwell Cosper. A veteran of service in the Army Reserve Artillery, he earned his Bachelors degree from Berry College, lived in Rome most of his life, and was a retired real estate investor. He loved his children and their families, considered his sister his best friend, and enjoyed the simple things in life. As he struggled with dementia for several years, he enjoyed riding through the countryside and considered his son in-law, Dave McNeese to be his best buddy and riding partner. Survivors include his children, John and Shanna Cosper, Elberton, Felicia and David McNeese, Summerville, Jason and Carrie Cosper, Cave Spring, Jonah and Brandi Cosper, Rome; grandchildren, Zack, JC, Jackson, and Bryson Whitlock, Christian Winn, Nick McNeese, Jake, Jada, and Josie Cosper, Chelsey Hicks, JJ, Jackson, Judson, and Camden Cosper, and Tyler Wear; six great-grandchildren; sister, Janis Davison, LaGrange, and her daughters, Paige Cason, Tracy Gynther, Amy Strickland. A graveside service will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, June 12, in Myrtle Hill Cemetery in Hogansville. Claude A. McKibben and Sons Funeral Home, Hogansville. www.mckibbenfuneralhome.com
To plant a tree in memory of Willis Cosper as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.