On the morning of December 25, 2021, Paul L. Coryea of Rome, Georgia, passed away at the age of 87. Paul was born in New Jersey on February 21, 1934, son of the late Charlie Coryea and the late Lucille McGrath. He was also preceded in death by his son, Mark Coryea. Paul was always driven to succeed as he climbed the ranks from an iron worker, to draftsman, to mechanical engineer, finishing his career as plant manager at a major utilities company. After retirement, Paul was able to focus more on his love of athletics and competing as a world-class athlete. He loved to stay active and some of his accomplishments include: hiking the Appalachian Trail from Georgia to Maine, riding in the 1200-kilometer Paris-Brest-Paris bike event, and riding his bicycle cross country from Georgia to California. Survivors include his wife, Phoebe Coryea; his 3 children, Colleen Susan Coryea, his wingman Glenn Coryea (Cindy), and Karen Neuendorf (Bob); 6 grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren. In accordance with his wishes, there will be no in-person services, but friends and family are encouraged to visit his online memorial at www.hendersonandsons.com. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel and Crematory, makes the announcement for the family.
