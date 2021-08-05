Mr. Verlon Lee Corbin, age 82, of Rome, GA, formerly of Cartersville, GA, passed away Friday, August 6, 2021, in a local health care facility. Funeral services will be held on Monday evening, August 9, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. in the Alvis Miller Memorial Chapel of Salmon Funeral Home. Mr. Corbin's family will receive friends at Salmon Funeral Home Monday evening from 4:00 p.m. until the funeral hour. For a complete obituary please visit our website at www.salmonfuneralhome.com.
