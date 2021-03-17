Mrs. Dellie Marie Corbin, age 79, of Rome, GA, passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at her residence, Mrs. Corbin was born in Cherokee County, AL on March 12, 1942, daughter of the late Henry Mark Abernathy and the late Jessie Ruth Haggard Abernathy. She was a homemaker and a charter member of Rome Baptist Temple. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by several siblings. Survivors include her husband, A.J. Corbin, to whom she was married on September 24.1960; a daughter, Wanda McCarley, Rome; a son, Jerry Corbin (Jan), Lyerly; a sister, Virginia Slayton, Centre, AL; 2 brothers, Billy Wayne Abernathy and Gwen Abernathy, both of Centre, AL; 3 grandchildren, Audrey Poarch (Jeremy), Adairsville, Rachel Walraven (Caleb), Calhoun, and Ethan McCarley (Delena), Rome; 6 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 1pm on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Rome Baptist Temple. The Rev. Joel Smith will officiate. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Saturday at Rome Baptist Temple from 12pm until time for the service. Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Rome Baptist Temple at 12:30pm on Saturday and include: Ethan McCarley, Jeremy Poarch, Caleb Walraven, Hayden Poarch, Glen Brown and Steve Brooks. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
Service information
Mar 20
Visitation
Saturday, March 20, 2021
12:00PM-12:45PM
Rome Baptist Temple
3003 New Calhoun Highway
Rome, GA 30161
Mar 20
Funeral Service
Saturday, March 20, 2021
1:00PM
Rome Baptist Temple
3003 New Calhoun Highway
Rome, GA 30161
Mar 20
Interment
Saturday, March 20, 2021
12:00AM
Oaknoll Memorial Gardens
2549 Shorter Avenue, SW
Rome, GA 30165
