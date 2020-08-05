Mr. Robert Millican Copeland, age 82, of Cave Spring, GA, went on to be with the Lord on August 4, 2020. He was born in Bowdon, Georgia on October 3, 1937, son of the late Wayne and Veda Millican Copeland. He is survived by his loving wife, Bonnie, to whom he was married on May 11, 1962; seven children, Melodie LeRoy (Kenneth), Robin Rice (Mark), Barry Copeland (Victoria), Holly Copeland, Karalee Hite (John), Charity Ely (Chad), and Lana Fincher (Daniel). He was a proud grandfather of 12 grandchildren, AnnaBeth Rea, Chera LeRoy, Brandon LeRoy, Hannah Regennitter, Landon Copeland, Kaitlyn Stanfield, Mary Ella Copeland, Alivia Copeland, Amber Muntz, Sarah Muntz, Kyle Ely and Ethan Fincher, and a great grandson, Silas Rea. He is also survived by a brother, Bill Copeland (Sue), of South Carolina and nieces and nephews. He was known as Bob, Robert, Robby, Daddy Bob, Mr. Copeland, but most of all, he was known as a precious family man who gave of his life and time whole heartedly to serving Christ and others. He had a great work ethic that started young, He said "I worked my way through grammar school, middle school, and high school catching chickens, working at the feed company, and helping in the cotton fields". He graduated from Bowdon High School, attended West Georgia College and went on to serve our country proudly in the United States Marine Corps form 1959-1963 where he attained the rank of Corporal E-4. He ranked as an expert shooter and received the honor of Meritorious Mast. After leaving the Marines, he graduated from the Southern College of Pharmacy, an extension of Mercer University. He was a dedicated pharmacist in Atlanta, GA, Richmond, KY, Newnan, GA, Lindale, GA, Rome, GA and Cave Spring, GA for 33 years. He was not only a caring pharmacist he was a consultant and friend. He made a career out of serving the needs of his family, friends, customers, and most of the time, giving help to anyone in need. He was a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church in Centre, Alabama where he served as a deacon, was a dedicated Sunday School Teacher, and sang in the choir. Prior to attending Pine Grove, he was a member of Sherwood Forest Baptist Church where he served as a deacon as well. His favorite past times were camping with his family and friends at Fall Creek Falls, hiking, biking, and swimming with his children. He enjoyed staying at cabins in Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge. His favorite restaurant was the Old Mill. He also loved eating at Cracker Barrel and anywhere for that matter. He took several trips to Hawaii, Canada and Alaska to name a few. He loved cooking and copying recipes and sharing them. He enjoyed telling jokes and making people laugh. Even toward the end of his precious life, he was still trying to make someone laugh and smile. He will be remembered as a tender-hearted man and a giving soul with endless devotion to Jesus, his wife, his family and anyone who was blessed to have known him. He was our blessing and now he is at peace with our Jesus. Thank you for your life, Dad, you left a legacy of love! You were one amazing man. A private memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at 2:30pm at the Copeland Farm. A virtual Facebook live service will be streaming during the time of the service for those who would like to participate. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pine Grove Baptist Church, P. O. Box 7, Centre, AL 35960 with designations made to the Good Samaritans, Music Fund, Missions or General Fund. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, makes this announcement for the family.