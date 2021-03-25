Ms. Martha C. Cooper, age 89, of Rome, GA, passed away on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at an assisted living facility in LaFayette, Georgia. Ms. Cooper was born in Gordon County, Georgia on February 25, 1932, the daughter of the late John L. Carden and the late Wilma Overton Carden. She was a member of Shannon First Baptist Church where she sang in the choir, taught Sunday School and participated in the card ministry. She loved to sew and made her daughter prom dresses and her wedding dress. Her coworkers, church family and friends were her family. She was always ready to feed whoever happened to be at her home at mealtime. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Lee Tate, and by her niece, Judy Folsom. She is survived by her children, Karen Ball (David) of LaFayette and Steve Cooper (Joyce) of Rome; her grandchildren, Clint Ball of Huntsville, AL, Jacob Ball of Australia and Michael Cooper of Athens, GA; her great grandchildren, Blaine Ball of Summerville and Alexandra Ball of Huntsville, AL; her niece, Rosa Rickman (David); several cousins and great nieces. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, March 28, 2021 at 2:00pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, with the Rev. Louis Byars officiating. Interment will follow in East View Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, from 12:30 pm until the service hour. Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, at 1:30pm on Sunday and include: Dennis Ratliff, Jeff Ratliff, Kelvin Ratliff, David Rickman, Ricky Coker and Max Coker. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ms. Cooper's church, Shannon First Baptist Church, in her memory. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.
