Mrs. Helen Marie Langham Cooper, age 84, of Rome passed away January 12, 2021 a local health care faculty. Mrs. Cooper was born March 17, 1936, in Rome, Ga. a daughter of the late George Langham and Sarah Ellen Langham. She was preceded in death by her daughters, Ann Marie King, and Ellen Lee Cooper. Survivors include her husband of 63 years, Charles Howard Cooper, son, Patrick Cooper, daughter, Susan Comer, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday January 19, 2021, at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens, with Rev. Rob Miller officiating. The family will receive friends from12:00 P.M. until 2:00 p.m. Tuesday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. 30165. Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.