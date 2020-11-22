Mrs. Barbara Ann Brown Cooper, age 60, of Rome, GA, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at her residence. Mrs. Cooper was born in Cedartown, GA on May 11, 1960, daughter of the late Herman and Sara Clark Brown. She was a 1978 graduate of Cedartown High School and she graduated from Jacksonville State University where she earned her bachelor's degree in Social Work. Mrs. Cooper served families for 31 years while employed by the Georgia Department of Family and Children Services. She worked in Augusta, Gainesville, and Rome where she retired in 2014 as Director of the Floyd County office. Mrs. Cooper served on the Rome/Floyd Commission on Children and Youth and she served on the Board of Directors of the Murphy-Harpst Children's Centers in Cedartown. She was also a volunteer at the Tony Warren Cancer Center in Rome for several years. Mrs. Cooper was a member of First Baptist Church of Rome. She is survived by her loving husband, Dr. Gayland Cooper; a sister, Laura Brown Kelley (Doyle), Cedartown; and several nieces and nephews. In accordance with her wishes, Mrs. Cooper was cremated and her remains will be interred in Greenwood Cemetery in Cedartown. All services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the Ruth and Naomi House, P.M.B. 391, 3 Central Plaza, Rome, GA 30161. Henderson and Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.
+1