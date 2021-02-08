Mrs. Virginia Ramey Dougherty Connell, age 102, of Rome, GA, passed away Sunday, February 7, 2021, in a local hospital. Mrs. Connell was born in the Spring Creek Community of Floyd County on January 2, 1919, daughter of the late John Wesley Dougherty and the late Jim Willie Mathis Dougherty. She was also preceded in death by her husband, William Ernest Connell, by a son, William Wesley Connell, by 8 sisters, Lucille Mull, Olivia Mathis, Plassie Mathis, Farris Freeman, Mozelle Welch, Gertrude Dougherty, Roberta Penley, and Sarah Reece, and by 2 brothers, Frank C. and Albert Wesley Dougherty. Mrs. Connell is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Mrs. Connell, with her husband, served as House Parents at Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School in Rabun Gap, GA for over 14 years prior to her retirement. She was a longtime and faithful member of First Baptist Church of Lindale where she was actively involved in ministry, including the T. E. L. Sunday School Class and Triple L. Club. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 11, 2021, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. The Rev. Jeff Chadwick will officiate with eulogies by her special friend, Mrs. Latrelle Dillingham, her nephew, Don Connell, and Brentz Turner, a former student at Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School. Private interment will follow later in East View Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Thursday from 12 noon until the service hour. Social distancing guidelines will be followed, and masks are requested by the family. Pallbearers are requested to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Thursday at 1:30pm and include: Gene Free, Steve Edge, Rex Puckett, Danny Wiseman, Chris Connell, and Reid Connell. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Lindale, P. O. Box 26, Lindale, GA 30147. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
