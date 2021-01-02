Mr. Daniel Edward Comer, Sr., age 74, of Rome, GA, passed away on Thursday, December 31, 2020, at his residence. Mr. Comer was born in Floyd County, GA, on September 27, 1946, son of the late Alvin Hanks Comer and the late Sarah Ophelia Hardin Comer. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his loving wife, Joyce Ann Comer. Before his retirement, Mr. Comer was employed by Georgia Power for over 35 years where he worked in fleet services. He was a member of the NRA and the Excalibur Car Club. Mr. Comer was of the Christian faith. Survivors include his daughter, Kimberly Comer, Cartersville; 2 sons, Daniel Comer, Jr. (Susan), Rome, and Chris Comer (Tiffany), Rome; 4 grandchildren, Josh Comer, Madison Haney, Kaleigh Comer and Logan Comer, all of Rome; his sister, Bonnie Beatrice Watson, Rome; his uncle, Wayne Comer; nephew, John Hendrix (Wanda); cousins, Dewayne Comer and Laney Crews. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at 3pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Jerry Brooks officiating. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 1pm until 2:45pm at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Pallbearers are requested to assemble on Wednesday at 2:30pm at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, and include: Chris Comer, Josh Comer, John Hendrix, Daniel Barnett, Billy Barnett and Charlie Barnett. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of funeral arrangements.
