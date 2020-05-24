Mr. Tony Colello, Jr., age 90, of Rome, GA, passed away Saturday morning, May 23, 2020, at his residence. A native of Rome and Floyd County, Tony was born September 12, 1929, a son of the late Tony Colello, Sr., and Georgiana Saul Colello and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. He was a veteran of the United Sates Army where he served with the Army Airborne as a paratrooper. Tony, also known to family and close friends as "Billy", retired from General Electric Corporation of Rome in 1990. He loved yardwork, spending time on the beach at Fort Walton Beach, Fl, and was an avid Atlanta Braves and Georgia Bulldog fan. Mostly he cherished time spent with family and grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Tony was preceded in death by a sister, Martha Crocker and three brothers, Mario Colello, Frank Colello and Nick Colello. Tony is survived by his wife Mary Jo Morgan Colello, whom he married September 6, 1947; two daughters and sons-in-law, Angela and Eddie Earwood, and Toni and Jon Rhinehart, all of Rome; four grandchildren, Dalton Earwood, Patrick Earwood, Morgan Abrams and Will Rhinehart; two sisters, Elisa Hubbs of Jackson Hole, WY, and Rosaelia Colello of Rome; one brother, Jimmy Colello of Rome. Five great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends also survive. Funeral services for Tony will be held Tuesday afternoon, May 26, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church with Pastor Gary Graves and Rev. Robert Skelton officiating. Interment will follow in East View Cemetery with the Honor Guard of Shanklin-Attaway Post 5 of the American Legion conferring military honors. The staff of Salmon Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mr. Tony Colello, Jr.
To send flowers to the family of Tony Colello, Jr., please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
May 26
Funeral Service
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
3:00PM
3:00PM
Calvary Baptist Church
101 Broadus Road
Rome, GA 30161
101 Broadus Road
Rome, GA 30161
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.