Mr. Elton Edward "Flipper" Colding, age 82 of Floyd Springs, passed away Thursday October 21, 2021 at his residence. Mrs. Colding was born June 4, 1939, in Floyd County a son of late John Isbin Colding, and Etta Colding. He was a retired heavy equipment operator. He was preceded in death by a son, Elton Dewayne Colding. Survivors include his wife, Margaret Willine Colding, childen, Bobby (Susan) Colding, Randy (Lisa) Colding, Gail (Bill) Holloway, Mark (Shae) Colding, Crystal (Paul) Loyd, grandchildren, Sierra, Tonya, Daniel, Andrew, Adam, Justin, Scott, Johnathan, Shayne, Brandi, Austin, Alexis, Ashleigh, Corey, great grandchildren, Maddy, Rosey, Brooklyn, Kaylee, Jaxton, Charlee, Abbigail, Branson, Covey, Ben, Colten, Chole, Josie, Kenzlee, Bryar, Layla, Clint, Emma, Cole, Bailee, Braxton, Addie, Teresa, Autumn, Paul David, Ezra, great great grandchildren, David, Jacob, Koltyn, several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Monday October 25, 2021, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel, with John David Dorsey, officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 P.M. on Sunday October 24, 2021 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. 30165. Pallbearers include the following gentlemen and are asked to meet at the funeral home by 1:30 P.M. on Monday, Justin Colding, Scott Colding, Johnathan Wimpey, Josh Gowens, Brandon Rogers, Zac Threadgill, Levi Self, and Corey Frick. Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
