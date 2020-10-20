Mr. Harold Andrew Coker, age 75, of Armuchee, GA, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020, at his residence. Mr. Coker was born in Shelby, North Carolina on December 28, 1944, son of the late Richard Gordon Coker and the late Dovie Delene Williams Coker. He was also preceded in death by nine siblings. Mr. Coker served our country in the United States Navy and retired from Inland Container, as a Millwright. Survivors include his daughter, Charmane Cagle; special son-in-law, Doyal Cagle, son, Rodney Coker (Berna); sister, Loretta Revis; four grandchildren, Dalton Cagle, Zackery Cagle, Tad Coker (Erica), and Dylan Coker; four great-grandchildren, Drayton Cagle, Jeremiah Cagle, Braxton Coker, and Kaelyn Coker; many nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be held held at a later date. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, makes this announcement for the family.
